IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1,823.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,413 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

