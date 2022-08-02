IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 587,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoneyGram International Price Performance
NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.20 million, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
