Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 36,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,587. Infosys has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

