InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InfuSystem Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INFU stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at InfuSystem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other InfuSystem news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,300. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 233.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.