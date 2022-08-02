Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.80. Innoviva shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 2,662 shares trading hands.
INVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $989.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
