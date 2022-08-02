Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.80. Innoviva shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 2,662 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $3,080,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

