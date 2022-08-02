Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

IPXHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 72,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Inpex has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

