Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Davies bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($26.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($52,101.46).

Greggs Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:GRG traded up GBX 49.50 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,127.50 ($26.07). 157,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,820.51. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a one year high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,992.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,281.94.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

About Greggs

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

