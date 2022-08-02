Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$580,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,504,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,738,627.33.

Shares of TSE:GUD traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.76. 105,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.73. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$660.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.39.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

