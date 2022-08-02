Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $120.58. 20,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,431. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.53.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in PTC by 7.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 46,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

