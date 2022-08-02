Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Sells 34,054 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) COO Christopher Finn sold 34,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,288,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 831,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,489,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. 2,893,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

