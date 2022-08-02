Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $513,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TriNet Group Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:TNET traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. 191,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
