Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $513,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.96. 191,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

TriNet Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 97,943 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

