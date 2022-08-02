Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells 299 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.83. 5,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,844. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.