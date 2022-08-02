Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Insperity updated its Q3 guidance to $0.83-1.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.68-5.25 EPS.

Insperity Stock Up 1.2 %

Insperity stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Insperity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.