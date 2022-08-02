Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Insperity updated its Q3 guidance to $0.83-1.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.68-5.25 EPS.

Insperity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 495.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

