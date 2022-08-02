Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.68-$5.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.81. 234,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 214.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 495.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Insperity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

