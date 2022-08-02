International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,877,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.