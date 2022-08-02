International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.92.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.