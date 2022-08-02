Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,246. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 246,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,517,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000.

