Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,695. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.