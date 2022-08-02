Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lessened by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,063 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,947,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 57,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,140. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

