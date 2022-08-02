Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Claybrook Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,067,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

