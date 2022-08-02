Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

IQI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,560. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

