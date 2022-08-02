Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BKLN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. 223,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,797,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

