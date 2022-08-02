Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VGM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 2,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,168. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

