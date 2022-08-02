Investors Buy Large Volume of Applied DNA Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 22 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 402.9 %

NASDAQ APDN traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 2,015,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 131.10% and a negative net margin of 96.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

