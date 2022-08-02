iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.65. 1,854,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

