IronNet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,832 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average volume of 4,832 call options.
Shares of IronNet stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 18,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. IronNet has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $47.50.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IronNet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $83,081.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,893,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,268,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $83,081.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,893,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,257,281.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $186,044. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IronNet by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
