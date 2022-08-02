Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after acquiring an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,377,000 after acquiring an additional 418,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,729 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.