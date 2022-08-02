iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. 49,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.