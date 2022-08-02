iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.85 and last traded at $50.85. 3,535,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,884,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.