iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,117 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. 9,606,628 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67.

