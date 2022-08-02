iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,335. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

