iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after buying an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,798,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after buying an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.91. 540,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

