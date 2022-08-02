iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

