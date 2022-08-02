iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 271,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,037,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 191,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,450. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

