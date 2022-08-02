iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.34. 3,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

