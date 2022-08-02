iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,026,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 170,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 856,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. 159,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,550. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

