iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $244.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

