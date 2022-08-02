iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,502 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

