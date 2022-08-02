iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

