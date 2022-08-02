Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.9 %

ITRN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 26,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,968. The stock has a market cap of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.19. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $72.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 14,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,707,000 after buying an additional 1,184,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 344,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

