Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.9 %

ITRN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 26,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,968. The stock has a market cap of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.19. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $72.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 14,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,707,000 after buying an additional 1,184,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 344,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

