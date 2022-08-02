Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 6,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,220. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

