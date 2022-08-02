J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,532. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.61.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

