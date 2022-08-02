J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 296,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after purchasing an additional 82,023 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 71.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in AbbVie by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 50,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,985. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.