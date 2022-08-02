Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price target on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 185,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

