Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of J traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average of $131.57. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $456,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

