Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 2,122 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group makes up approximately 4.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.81 and a 1 year high of $245.38.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

