Jade Currency (JADE) Trading Up 263.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jade Currency (JADE) traded up 137.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded up 263.7% against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $344,076.45 and $385,136.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00632233 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034433 BTC.
Jade Currency Profile
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.
Jade Currency Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.