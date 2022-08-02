James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

James River Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. James River Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $869.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.