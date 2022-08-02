Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,524 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,921. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,696,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,569 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.